Dr. Jane Ruby Show: INSIDE DOD Mass Genocide Operation

On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr Jane brings you an insider’s experience into the DOD mass genocide operation, how they began the military mandates, how they were executed, and what it is all about through the eyes of guest, former LTC Bradley Miller, one of the good guys
This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.