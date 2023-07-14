Create New Account
NATO Throws A Furious Zelensky Under The Bus
What is happening
The Ron Paul Liberty Report


NATO's message to Ukrainian president Zelensky at its Vilnius summit was essentially, "you keep fighting and we'll keep sending weapons. But no NATO Membership." Zelensky was furious when this became clear and he lashed out. Slowly it is becoming obvious that NATO and the US means to fight Russia down to the last Ukrainian without getting their hands dirty. Next move?

