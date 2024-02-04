I, Pet Goat II. & the Nuclear Attack on the USA

It is clear why European governments in unison start talking about the coming war with Russia. Moreover, Europeans are urged to seriously prepare for battles on their territory. It is also clear why NATO is so quickly preparing one of the largest exercises in its history: We urgently need to scare Moscow with our power and readiness for war.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.