Support Your Freedom to Speak:
I, Pet Goat II. & the Nuclear Attack on the USA
Published 16 hours ago

It is clear why European governments in unison start talking about the coming war with Russia. Moreover, Europeans are urged to seriously prepare for battles on their territory. It is also clear why NATO is so quickly preparing one of the largest exercises in its history: We urgently need to scare Moscow with our power and readiness for war.

iranfalse flagrussiaworldchinawarusapredictionnatopatternescalationprofecy

