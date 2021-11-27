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Virginia 111 cases of MIS - Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome since March 2020 and first child death
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72 views • November 27, 2021
So . . . whats this all about . . . they are not saying if any of the sufferers are jabbed or not . . . could it be another something from the jabs? . . . Could the jabs be the instigator of this MIS? . . . One certainly has to wonder, that is for sure.
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