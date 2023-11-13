Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Waiting for Likely Icelandic Eruption: Geologist Addresses Common Questions
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
187 Subscribers
109 views
Published 16 hours ago

A Mon, Nov 13, 2023 update on the probable Iceland eruption from geology professor Shawn Willsey. After a quick review of the latest data, I provide an overview of the area's volcanic history, and answer some commonly asked questions about the ongoing situation. Stay strong, Iceland!


My Iceland overview video:   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NPhJiSkGtXc&list=PLOf4plee9UzAVyyMEtRTNg2eytaZfkpQO&index=7&t=0s 

Quake info:   https://vafri.is/quake/ 

Iceland webcam:   https://livefromiceland.is/ 


Keywords
updateicelandwaiting for likely icelandic eruptiongeologist addresses common questions

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket