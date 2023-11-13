Waiting for Likely Icelandic Eruption: Geologist Addresses Common Questions

A Mon, Nov 13, 2023 update on the probable Iceland eruption from geology professor Shawn Willsey. After a quick review of the latest data, I provide an overview of the area's volcanic history, and answer some commonly asked questions about the ongoing situation. Stay strong, Iceland!
My Iceland overview video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NPhJiSkGtXc&list=PLOf4plee9UzAVyyMEtRTNg2eytaZfkpQO&index=7&t=0s
Quake info: https://vafri.is/quake/
Iceland webcam: https://livefromiceland.is/
