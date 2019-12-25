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Klemens Ultra Pulsa PEMF Interview with Chiropractor Neil Ellis #7 Knee Worn Meniscus
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21 views • December 25, 2019
Alan is interviewed by Loraine from 120 years+ about his experiences as he attempts to help people all over Australia with alternative methods. This video concerns the experience Alan had while trying to help a man who was facing surgery to replace his worn meniscus in his knee. No medical, veterinary or health claims are made for any device that is featured or mentioned in this series of interviews.
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