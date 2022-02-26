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The World Health Order -- Pfizer & FDA Fraud? (1:14:00) -- Freedom Convoy USA 2022 (1:59:00)
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10 views • February 26, 2022
This whole episode is exceptional, and wealth worth a couple hours of you time! If you don't have the time now, start out with the Edward Dowd Interview at 1:14:00.
Trudeau, Putin, Schwab, and The World Health Order; Surprise! CDC Hiding Data; Ex-BlackRock Manager Exposes Global Cover Up; Convoy Organizer’s Message to Biden & The World
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-256-the-world-health-order/
Trudeau, Putin, Schwab, and The World Health Order; Surprise! CDC Hiding Data; Ex-BlackRock Manager Exposes Global Cover Up; Convoy Organizer’s Message to Biden & The World
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-256-the-world-health-order/
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