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Lifehacking Self Control #13 Aerobic Exercise
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4 views • May 08, 2020
During the regulatory exercise phase, participants also reported signiﬁcant decreases in perceived stress, emotional distress, smoking, alcohol and caffeine consumption, and an increase in healthy eating, emotional control, maintenance of household chores, attendance to commitments, monitoring of spending and an improvement in study habits.
2006 Australian Study: Longitudinal gains in self-regulation from regular physical exercise http://commonsenseatheism.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/02/Oaten-Longitudinal-gains-in-self-regulation-from-regular-physical-exercise.pdf
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
2006 Australian Study: Longitudinal gains in self-regulation from regular physical exercise http://commonsenseatheism.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/02/Oaten-Longitudinal-gains-in-self-regulation-from-regular-physical-exercise.pdf
#Lifehacking Self Control Playlist https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=ac6e1fca-6b41-4c14-9b95-b7e1d88bfb92&index=1
Download the Caballo Protocol https://www.LimitlessCaballo.com
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My Book
How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
Donate
Bitcoin: 37ftt2np8YxGedZu87eGmbiE9RxyCNs1VN
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
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