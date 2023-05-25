Loy Brunson and the Path to Save Our Republic

Loy Brunson joins Patriot Strong Podcast to discuss his 'history in the making' case against the supreme court of the united states. The Brunson Brother’s case has made it to the Supreme Court. Their case rests on the allegation that 385 members of Congress, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and former VP Mike Pence, failed to honor their Oaths of Office, which swear allegiance to the Constitution by vowing to defend it against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

