"David's Fight" with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon and Jessica Knock

There are two common denominators that disclose the Ruach Ha'Qodesh or a evil ruachoth (spirit) in the lives of men. One entry point is by way of offering paths to fulfil the desires or lust of the flesh. Indeed Ha'satan tried to tempt Yahusha with the worlds kingdoms and again Job who had everything was tested for his material riches, yet he was a righteous servant and this was David's key.

It was also the fight and trust in Yahuah that made both these men strong in their weaknesses. Their hearts where tested through suffering translated in scripture as tribulation to the point of crushing. Yet the Father uses these circumstances to test and refine His servants into holiness and righteousness and to shun from the wickedness exposed.