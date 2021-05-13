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Kevin McCarthy Says 2020 Election Was Legitimate
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740 views • May 13, 2021
Isn't it funny how politicians say you shouldn't question what they do.
Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/frank-luntzs-bff-kevin-mccarthy-cheney-ousted-dont-think-anybody-questioning-legitimacy-election-video/
Video Link: https://twitter.com/i/status/1392525883060236289
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Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/frank-luntzs-bff-kevin-mccarthy-cheney-ousted-dont-think-anybody-questioning-legitimacy-election-video/
Video Link: https://twitter.com/i/status/1392525883060236289
Donate On SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/conservative-jo
Donate On Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/OfficialConservativeJo
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YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgz6n4nAj0JArfk_gJHGSJA
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/officialconservativejo/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/officialconservativejo
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Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OfficialConservativeJo:c
GabTV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/OfficialConservativeJo
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@OfficialConservativeJo
OurFreedomTube: https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@officialconservativejo
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