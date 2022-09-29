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FBI Whistleblowers Come Forward | Jim Jordan with Sekulow
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45 views • September 29, 2022

Another round of whistleblowers have come forward to expose more ongoing corruption and turmoil within the FBI. A letter headed up by Rep. Jim Jordan (OH) and sent to FBI Director Christopher Wray says that the FBI is pushing investigations into child sex abuse aside so they can instead focus on January 6 probes, according to whistleblower accounts.

The letter also states that “FBI officials . . . were pressuring agents to reclassify cases as “domestic violent extremism” (DVEs) even if the cases do not meet the criteria for such a classification. Rep. Jordan joined Sekulow today to discuss the revelations:

"They’re trying to make it look like there’s an extremist behind every door to satisfy this narrative of Joe Biden where he called half the country fascist, half the country extremist. Understand the pattern here. . . . We’ve had now over 14 FBI agents come to our office as whistleblowers. They come to us because I think they know they can trust us, and they know how bad it is. They’re willing to come to us even in the minority just because it is so ridiculous what’s going on there."

This news follows a similar situation that we told you about in July that also involved whistleblowers within the FBI. Our report states:

"According to Rep. Jim Jordan (OH) multiple “brave whistleblowers” from within the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have contacted him to report internal corruption and pressure to reclassify existing and new FBI cases as domestic terrorism. The U.S. House Judiciary Committee just sent a letter to FBI Director Chris Wray and to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland revealing that according to whistleblower reports, "FBI officials are pressuring agents to reclassify cases as ‘domestic violent extremism’ even if the cases do not meet the criteria for such a classification." Rep. Jordan called this revelation "scandalous" based on the Biden Administration's insistence that "domestic violent extremism is the ‘greatest threat’ facing our country.""

The FBI exists to take on the worst of the worst, but we have yet to see that happen under Joe Biden. Rep. Jordan said today that their corruption is all part of one thing:

"The first whistleblower that came to us a few weeks ago on the issue of “domestic violence extremism” cases said that they were juicing the numbers . . . they were pressuring agents to categorize all cases as “domestic violence extremism,” and now we find out they’re cooking the books. So juicing the numbers, cooking the books . . . all again to fit this political narrative . . . and as the whistleblower told us – at the expense of protecting kids."

As politics have seeped in, Rep. Jordan is hopeful we can get the FBI back on track. 

Keywords
jim jordansekulowfbi whistleblowers
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