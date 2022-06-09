© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Extras From The Documentary Martial Law 911 Rise Of The Police State https://www.brighteon.com/ea5762b3-34e3-43b6-8057-157a06cd56a3
This film exposes not just who was behind the 9-11 attacks, but the roots and history of its orchestrators. Out of the ashes of the September 11th tragedy, a dark empire of war and tyranny has risen.