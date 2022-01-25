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The Rothschild Family & The Epstein Network [@HelioWave]
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130 views • January 25, 2022
The Rothschild Family & The Epstein Network [@HelioWave]
The Rothschild Family & The Epstein Network
https://youtu.be/se1O9EoJVg4
Tonight, we are talking about the Rothschild Family and their connection to the Epstein network. Apart from discussing the Rothschild family history - Lynn forester de Rothschild is playing a major role in The Great Reset – advocating for stakeholder capitalism and working with the pope on their global scheme. However, her and her family’s times to the blackmail rings, Epstein, and corruption need to be discussed.
One thing is for sure – the Rothschild’s have been involved in much of the worlds strife and have been conducting business behind the scenes for centuries. The Rothschild family can be directly linked to the development of said scene. They are the system.
Even now, through their ownership in places like Blackrock and Vanguard, they will, again, have an outsized role in the new system that is being built.
Although things are changing…many will soon find out that nothing has changed.
The Rothschild Family & The Epstein Network
https://youtu.be/se1O9EoJVg4
Tonight, we are talking about the Rothschild Family and their connection to the Epstein network. Apart from discussing the Rothschild family history - Lynn forester de Rothschild is playing a major role in The Great Reset – advocating for stakeholder capitalism and working with the pope on their global scheme. However, her and her family’s times to the blackmail rings, Epstein, and corruption need to be discussed.
One thing is for sure – the Rothschild’s have been involved in much of the worlds strife and have been conducting business behind the scenes for centuries. The Rothschild family can be directly linked to the development of said scene. They are the system.
Even now, through their ownership in places like Blackrock and Vanguard, they will, again, have an outsized role in the new system that is being built.
Although things are changing…many will soon find out that nothing has changed.
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