© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Selfishness Of Suicide
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • October 28, 2020
We Need Your Support: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3939/pretending-to-be-a-woman-for-attention-call-in-show-december-20th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3939-pretending-to-be-a-woman-for-attention-call-in-show-december-20th-2017
Question: “Since heroism is not inherently bad - hero simply means "defender" or "protector", but can be distorted by abuse or manipulated by other's personal motives, what thoughts do you have on how to balance confronting real issues in the world that may require our heroism vs. adopting heroism as a mask, or coping mechanism, for previous trauma or abuse? Conversely, how does one balance withdrawing sanction of an abusive society without "shrugging" out of sheer despair?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3939/pretending-to-be-a-woman-for-attention-call-in-show-december-20th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3939-pretending-to-be-a-woman-for-attention-call-in-show-december-20th-2017
Question: “Since heroism is not inherently bad - hero simply means "defender" or "protector", but can be distorted by abuse or manipulated by other's personal motives, what thoughts do you have on how to balance confronting real issues in the world that may require our heroism vs. adopting heroism as a mask, or coping mechanism, for previous trauma or abuse? Conversely, how does one balance withdrawing sanction of an abusive society without "shrugging" out of sheer despair?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.