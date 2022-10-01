Create New Account
Waltz Duet: The Doors are Open! - Part 2: Piano-Janus Ritual Productions
In this 2nd installment, we feature a French production from 2015. It's an award winning animated short film called, Valse à Quatre Mains, or, Waltz duet. The esoteric codes and symbols weave through it all! While an argument can be made that there actually is some piano-stargate symbolism involved, it's pretty subtle. As for the Janus ritual - it's just not that subtle!


Decoding the symbolic elements like we do exposes the intentions of the magicians behind the ritual magic. What is their purpose in this quirky production? We offer some insight in our conclusion.


