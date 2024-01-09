Create New Account
Patologen Arne Burkhardts sista varning till världen om mRNA-vacciner som dödar friska människor.
TowardsTheLight
Published 15 hours ago

Källa https://rumble.com/v452gkt-grave-dangers-pathologist-arne-burkhardts-final-warning-to-the-world.html

"Obduktion är inte bara en tjänst för de läkare som var ansvariga för patienten, utan det är en offentlig tjänst för vårt hälso- och sjukvårdssystem." - Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt


Se grund intervjun, publicerad december 2023,på engelska, 2 timmar och 25 minuter med professor Arne Burkhardt och och sprid vidare i alla dina nätverk

Patolog Arne Burkhardt Slutlig intervju - avslöjar de allvarliga farorna med mRNA-vacciner

https://rumble.com/v42yfh5-pathologist-arne-burkhardt-final-interview-revealing-the-grave-dangers-of-m.html


Läs mer om HÖGFÖRRÄDERIET mot nationen Sveriges Folk

https://eueeshealthcare.bloggproffs.se/?s=h%C3%B6gf%C3%B6rr%C3%A4deri


Läs även på Duck Duck Go

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=h%C3%B6gf%C3%B6rr%C3%A4deriet&atb=v314-1&ia=web


SE YTTERLIGARE VIDEOS I SVERIGE GRANSKAS SERIEN här

https://rumble.com/c/c-3348662


Du finner ytterligare mera här


Ulf Bittner

Ulf Bittner, en av tre i arbetsgruppen AMBU

http://eueeshealthcare. bloggproffs.se/


SVERIGE GRANSKAS

https://swebbtube.se/c/knapptryckarna_channel/videos

https://www.brighteon.com/ channels/sverigegranskas


SVERIGE GRANSKAS nu också på TWITTER

https://twitter.com/SverigeGranskas


SVERIGE GRANSKAS nu också på RUMBLE

https://rumble.com/c/c-3348662


Sverige

e-post [email protected]

e-post [email protected]

e-post [email protected]

telefon 070-357 46 59 (internationellt 0046 70 357 46 59)

SKYPE nr voulf56

