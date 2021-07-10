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TASA - June 28, 2021 - 9) Continue Building the Blue Dot Bank - Justice Anna
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40 views • July 10, 2021
Regulating banking and commodity. Protect People and their Assets. Changing the way how banking is being practiced since thousands of years and why we must get rid of Usury from the banking system. Usury is unlawful and it can't be used by American State National or State Citizen as living Man or Woman. How to open Un-incorporated business or how to convert incorporated business into Un-incorporated family business.
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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