EVERY ILLEGAL GETS A VISA $5,000 GIFT CARD! YOU SHOULD BE MAD AS HELL NOW!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published 14 hours ago

YOUR BLOOD SHOULD BE BOILING RIGHT NOW. YOU'RE STRUGGLING TO PAY YOUR BILL AND THESE FIGHTING AGE ILLEGAL MEN GET $5,000 EACH. THE AMERICAN GOVERNMENT IS NOW THE ENEMY OF THE STATE. EVERY POLITICIAN SHOULD BE ARRESTED  FOR HIGH TREASON RIGHT NOW. IF YOU SIT BY AND DO NOTHING THESE DANGEROUS ILLEGALS WILL APPEAR VERY SOON AT YOUR DOOR WANTING EVERYTHING YOU HAVE AND YOUR LIFE. DON'T BELIEVE ME AND SEE WHAT HAPPENS IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE. YOU BETTER HAVE LOADED GUNS RIGHT NOW OR YOU'LL BE MURDERED...WAKE THE HELL UP!

militaryufoocculteconomyreligionwarhistorynew world ordersatanismstock marketsexend timesdevil sign

