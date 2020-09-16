© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GWP: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement THE MILITARY INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX MEETS THE SURVEILLANCE STATE 9/13/20
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • September 16, 2020
Former Chief Judge Advocate General (JAG) and former VA State Legislator, Marine Colonel Richard Black has provided a look at the process behind the U.S. population being prepared to accept a military coup in a contested election. This is the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iVXX8WIJpKk
President Trump has attacked the permanent wars and the Military Industrial Complex. Without these the global financial system of the City of London would not be able to enforce on the world their criminal system of looting through globalization. This Military Industrial Complex that became also the Surveillance State after 9/11 is the same Military Industrial Complex at the center of the preparation for a military coup in the U.S. to remove a President and finally bring an end to our constitutional form of government.
President Trump has attacked the permanent wars and the Military Industrial Complex. Without these the global financial system of the City of London would not be able to enforce on the world their criminal system of looting through globalization. This Military Industrial Complex that became also the Surveillance State after 9/11 is the same Military Industrial Complex at the center of the preparation for a military coup in the U.S. to remove a President and finally bring an end to our constitutional form of government.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.