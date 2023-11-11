Defended Nothing - Thank a Vet Geney for NOTHING

Tomorrow is Veterans Day and tomorrow it is time to thank a vet Geney
for Nothing. Veterans Day should be a day to celebrate and thank our
veteran generals for their leadership, military victories, and defending
our homeland. BUT America only has Vet Gens who are losers, with No
military victories, and who have NOT defended our nation from anything.
In fact they have welcomed the invasion of our country by real armies
from all over the world. So This Veterans Day, Thank a Vet Geney, for
NOTHING!
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/thank-a-vet-general-and-admiral-for?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
#vet #veteran #veteransday #general #admiral #Geney #adminie #retired #loser #stooge #clown #fraud #coward #traitor #usmilitary #military #usarmy #usmc #usnavy #marines #army #veterans #usa #navy #militarylife #usairforce #usmarines #airforce #veteran #usaf #america #armedforces #coastguard #marinecorps #specialforces #soldier #militarywife #militarylove #navyseals #armystrong #marine #militaryspouse #goarmy #freedom #markmilley
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.