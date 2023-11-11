Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Defended Nothing - Thank a Vet Geney for NOTHING
channel image
Real Free News
59 Subscribers
52 views
Published 13 hours ago

Tomorrow is Veterans Day and tomorrow it is time to thank a vet Geney for Nothing. Veterans Day should be a day to celebrate and thank our veteran generals for their leadership, military victories, and defending our homeland. BUT America only has Vet Gens who are losers, with No military victories, and who have NOT defended our nation from anything. In fact they have welcomed the invasion of our country by real armies from all over the world. So This Veterans Day, Thank a Vet Geney, for NOTHING! https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/thank-a-vet-general-and-admiral-for?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web #vet #veteran #veteransday #general #admiral #Geney #adminie #retired #loser #stooge #clown #fraud #coward #traitor #usmilitary #military #usarmy #usmc #usnavy #marines #army #veterans #usa #navy #militarylife #usairforce #usmarines #airforce #veteran #usaf #america #armedforces #coastguard #marinecorps #specialforces #soldier #militarywife #militarylove #navyseals #armystrong #marine #militaryspouse #goarmy #freedom #markmilley

Keywords
current eventsnewsheadlines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket