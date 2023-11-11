Defended Nothing - Thank a Vet Geney for NOTHING

Tomorrow is Veterans Day and tomorrow it is time to thank a vet Geney for Nothing. Veterans Day should be a day to celebrate and thank our veteran generals for their leadership, military victories, and defending our homeland. BUT America only has Vet Gens who are losers, with No military victories, and who have NOT defended our nation from anything. In fact they have welcomed the invasion of our country by real armies from all over the world. So This Veterans Day, Thank a Vet Geney, for NOTHING! https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/thank-a-vet-general-and-admiral-for?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web #vet #veteran #veteransday #general #admiral #Geney #adminie #retired #loser #stooge #clown #fraud #coward #traitor #usmilitary #military #usarmy #usmc #usnavy #marines #army #veterans #usa #navy #militarylife #usairforce #usmarines #airforce #veteran #usaf #america #armedforces #coastguard #marinecorps #specialforces #soldier #militarywife #militarylove #navyseals #armystrong #marine #militaryspouse #goarmy #freedom #markmilley

