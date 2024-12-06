BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fentanyl in our FOOD?! Hidden Vulnerabilities and the Fight to Save Our Nation | Juan O Savin
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
56 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
306 views • 4 months ago

Fentanyl in our FOOD?! Hidden Vulnerabilities and the Fight to Save Our Nation | Juan O Savin


Juan O Savin Explains disturbing reports of fentanyl in the food supply to the human trafficking crisis and the erosion of America’s foundations, this discussion highlights the critical vulnerabilities facing the nation.


Explore the urgent need for preparation, unity, and decisive action to protect America’s future. Featuring insights on the border crisis, societal threats, and what it takes to restore stability, this is a call to awareness and action.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


ABOUT JUAN

Juan has been serving this nation since the time of Ronald Regan and is a major voice today providing much-needed intel and analysis in this war. He is very well connected I’ll leave it at that. His undercover assignments and self-imposed directives (many unknown to the public) play a critical role in protecting this nation and its interests for decades. A good friend, and most valuable voice and resource for the new media.


Learn more about Juan here: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/juan-o-savin/



CALL TO ACTION!

 Patriot Q&A for Juan submit your questions here:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/contact/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin

https://www.thejennifermac.com/


Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisnational securityunitypreparationjuan o savinentanyl in food supplysocietal threatsamericas vulnerabilitiesdecisive actionrestoring stabilityawareness and action
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy