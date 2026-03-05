BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Reports that an Iranian drone fell on the territory of an airport in Azerbaijan
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
67 views • 1 day ago

There are reports that an Iranian drone fell on the territory of an airport in Azerbaijan:

"A drone launched from Iran fell on the territory of the airport in the Azerbaijani city of Nakhchivan. Data on victims and deaths are not specified."

Adding about this:

A drone fell near a school in the Azerbaijani city of Nakhchivan, local TV reports. 

The republic's Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry:

We strongly condemn the drone attacks launched from Iranian territory.

This attack on Azerbaijan violates international law and increases regional tensions.

Azerbaijan reserves the right to take appropriate response measures.

More:

The Iranian military denies launching drones towards Azerbaijan, the General Staff of the Islamic Republic reported.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
