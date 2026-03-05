© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are reports that an Iranian drone fell on the territory of an airport in Azerbaijan:
"A drone launched from Iran fell on the territory of the airport in the Azerbaijani city of Nakhchivan. Data on victims and deaths are not specified."
Adding about this:
A drone fell near a school in the Azerbaijani city of Nakhchivan, local TV reports.
The republic's Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador.
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry:
We strongly condemn the drone attacks launched from Iranian territory.
This attack on Azerbaijan violates international law and increases regional tensions.
Azerbaijan reserves the right to take appropriate response measures.
More:
The Iranian military denies launching drones towards Azerbaijan, the General Staff of the Islamic Republic reported.