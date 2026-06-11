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Sorry, Cannot Upload Night Shadows Show — Please Read Video Description For More Info
Follows TheWay
Follows TheWay
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16 views • Yesterday

I am having continual trouble uploading videos to Brighteon. This started several months ago.


The videos have eventually made it after MANY, multiple attempts, but I cannot keep this up.


Brighteon tech support has been contacted, and they have elevated my ticket after initial troubleshooting attempts failed; but, as of 6/10/2026, they have (finally) acknowledged that problems can happen with larger files, but they have not figured out the cause.


I have been using the exact same video specs for several years and never had this problem before.


I have tried uploading from 3 different computers, and 4 different browsers, disabling ad-block/extensions/etc., and even bought a 50-foot Ethernet cable to hard-wire to my router, taking the wi-fi out of the mix.


I tried uploading in the middle-of-the-night, thinking perhaps lower server usage might help, but same thing: a 503 error page eventually, after it fails "retrying" on its own (hard to explain unless you've seen the error messages yourself, "Axios" and "network error" will be in the error message).


To complicate things, when the files do upload, it is completely RANDOM: after try-after-try, changing nothing, just totally out of the blue, it uploads.


But, I cannot keep this up; spending way too much time on this.


So, from now on: I plan to try to upload the file as part of all my other uploadings to the other platforms, on the Show days, but I will only try once at Brighteon on that evening, and perhaps one time the following morning. 


The exact same files upload beautifully at ALL other platforms, without any kind of browser changes or anything else.

_____

For a FASCINATING look at the AI exchange I had concerning these upload problems, as I reached my wits end, see the screenshot file I uploaded here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_E1glSBzGFau2MQbJ_hNIDlKltmQOK60/view?usp=sharing

NOTE: It is a looong (vertical) screenshot file, so use the "+" button to ZOOM in until you can read it. Then scroll through it, dragging the screen up and down.

I recommend starting at the beginning.


I usually avoid AI (ghost in the machine), but I wondered what it might make of all of this, so read for yourself.

_____

You can check out my other channels if my Brighteon channel becomes impossible (Bitchute probably the best). Stewart Best's official sites are also linked below:


1. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/followstheway/

2. ﻿﻿https://odysee.com/@FollowsTheWay:9

3. SUNDAY NIGHT SHADOWS ONLY: https://www.youtube.com/@FollowsTheWay

4. Stewart Best's Official Substack: https://stewartcbest.substack.com/

5. Stewart Best's Official Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940


_____


I am not saying this is a Brighteon issue. Perhaps it is something on my end, but it sure is fishy that it started out-of-the-blue; and the files upload perfectly at all the other video platforms; and now Brighteon tech support (finally) admitted to problems with larger files, with an unknown cause.


So, I am hoping Brighteon tech support will come up with a solution.


_____


Sorry for the trouble. 


Sign up for Bitchute or one of Stewart Best's channels, and/or Youtube for only the Sunday Night Shadows shows.


God bless.


_____


FollowsTheWay.com


https://followstheway.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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