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The Supreme Court's Shuck & Jive Show
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20 views • June 09, 2022
The Supreme Court has become nothing but a political tool to advance an anti-American agenda. While many focus on some of what they call "big deals" that SCOTUS looks at, and there's no denying there are some of those, they often miss some of the most important cases that come before the court. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode to put a spotlight on a case that isn't getting much attention except from those attempting to pave the way for further government intervention into "education."
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-supreme-courts-shuck-jive-show-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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