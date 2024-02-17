Create New Account
Russian Army Shows No Mercy: AZOV Regiment Is Being Destroyed In Avdiivka! NATO and KYIV are SHOCKED
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago

Surprisingly, the Western media continue to persistently call the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine elite reserves of the Ukrainian army, which should prevent the Russian army from establishing control over Avdiivka. Let me remind you that this elite brigade is the same 'Azov' regiment that was reincarnated by Kyiv after its crushing defeat in Mariupol............

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

azov regimentrussian armyavdiivka

