The Renewable Energy Scam and Real Reasons Behind Climate Change Alarmism - Steve Goreham
Counter Culture Mom
Published 16 hours ago

It is very foolish to change the structure of American energy based on climate alarmism, but that’s what has been happening for years. Steve Goreham is the Executive Director of the Climate Science Coalition of America and the author of three books on sustainability, climate change, and energy. He breaks down the man-made theory of global warming. He argues that both the facts and the economics don’t support the fear or the idea that we can make a global energy transition to renewable energy. He predicts that people will eventually rebel against the skyrocketing energy prices and demand a return to common sense and affordable energy practices. As it is, the world is spending a shocking one trillion on trying to develop renewable energy. 



TAKEAWAYS


The evidence shows that global warming is not getting worse and that the temperature rise has been very modest at best


Much of climate science is driven by funding from the US federal government and foreign governments as a means to control citizens


The energy transition is never going to happen - it’s only going to result in higher energy prices and blackouts


If you’re reading articles about climate change in the press, it’s probably wrong information



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3d2wSYy 

Outside the Green Box book: https://amzn.to/3SBZKcu

Green Breakdown book: https://amzn.to/47uo8Bc


🔗 CONNECT WITH STEVE GOREHAM

Website: https://www.stevegoreham.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stevegoreham/ 

X: https://twitter.com/stevegoreham


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jase Medical: (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Patriot Mobile: (use code TINA for free activation) https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Legacy Precious Metals: https://bit.ly/LegacyGoldCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
climate changeenergyrenewablealarmismtina griffincounter culture mom showsteve gorehamclimate science coalition of america

