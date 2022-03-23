Huge Discovery! Stonehenge Uses Sacred Geometry To Harmonize With the Cosmos.

Stonehenge has intrigued archaeologists and other researchers for centuries. Despite the efforts of a large number of investigators, they all seem to have missed a very important architectural feature of the site which I have just recently discovered. I found proof that Stonehenge makes extensive use of sacred geometry and that this was likely an even more important reason for its construction than to have a structure aligned to the winter and summer solstices. I discovered that Stonehenge embeds a remarkable sequence of numbers from which values used in sacred geometry can be derived with astounding accuracy and abundance.



My first finding is that the diameters of the 8 major circles that are present on the site are integer multiples of the Martian meter. I discovered the Martian meter a few years ago and devoted a chapter to it in my book “Intelligent Mars I. Sacred Geometry of the Mountains. Did Da Vinci Know?” The Martian Meter is exactly equal to the Megalithic yard discovered by Alexander Thom. The Martian kilometer is equal to the equatorial radius of Mars divided by 2 to the 12th power, and the Martian meter is 1 thousandth of this value. My measurements of the diameters of the 8 Stonehenge circles are:

Diameter size

(Number of

Martian meters)

(1) the Outer Bank 141

(2) the center of the Ditch 130

(3) the Inner Bank 117

(4) the Aubrey Holes 105

(5) the Y Holes 65

(6) the Z Holes 47

(7) the Sarsen Stone Circle 37

(8) the Bluestone Circle 29



The ratios of these diameters are most interesting. If we consider only the ratios where the numerator is larger than the denominator, then the diameter of each circle can be the numerator for the diameters of all circles smaller than itself. Thus the diameter of the Outer Bank can be the numerator for the ratios of the diameters of 7 circles, the diameter of the center of the Ditch can be the numerator for the ratios of the diameters of 6 circles, and so on. This produces a total of 28 ratios. What I discovered from this exercise is that the circle diameters in terms of Martian meters are not haphazard but actually create 7 interval values which have been used in many systems of music throughout history.



If the circle integer diameters are adjusted slightly in size to an accuracy of 6 decimal places, an astounding thing happens. All of the 28 values for circle ratios turn out to be music interval values or irrational number formulae (such as the golden mean φ, 2√2 or √5/2) accurate to about 6 decimal places. If 3 circle diameter values, very close to one another in size, are used for the Sarsen Stone Circle instead of a single diameter value, an additional 14 irrational number formulae are created for a total of 42 ratio values accurate to about 6 decimal places. All of the irrational number components that occur in the 42 ratio values are found in sacred geometry. I have previously discovered that a similar emphasis on sacred geometry exists in the topography of Mars in which the 6 irrational numbers of φ, e, π, √2, √3 and √5 are hugely celebrated in coordinate values and distances between sites. All of these irrational numbers are present in the Stonehenge circle diameter ratios except Euler's number e.



In sacred geometry, the circle is associated with the number π, the equilateral triangle is associated with the numbers 3 and √3, the square with the numbers 4 and √2, the pentagram with the numbers 5, φ and √5, and the hexagram with the number 6. The Divine creator uses these numbers and geometric shapes as building blocks of the universe. By honouring these numbers and shapes, the architects of Mars and Stonehenge were honouring the divine Creator and very likely designed their structures to be in harmony with the Cosmos. In other words, by utilizing these numbers, the architects wanted their structures to resonate with and absorb the energy vibrations of the Creator, thereby bringing in healing energy and harmony to the inhabitants of Mars and to the visitors to Stonehenge. Indeed, archaeologists have suggested that Stonehenge was a center of healing for the sick and injured.



Researchers, using DNA studies, have determined that the ancestors of the people who built Stonehenge were farmers who came from the Aegean Sea area. This would link Stonehenge to ancient Greece. I have discovered structures on the surface of Mars that have the shape of symbols that are letters in the ancient Greek alphabet. This has been reported this in my book: “Intelligent Mars III: Aum and the Architect”. Perhaps the Martian meter came to Earth first to the ancient Greeks who then brought it to the British Isles.



In conclusion, it looks like the chief purpose in creating Stonehenge was to have a site which would promote healing and internal harmony for its visitors by resonating with the cosmic vibrations created by a God who used irrational numbers and integers in the creation of the universe.