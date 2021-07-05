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PILOTING THROUGH PROBLEMS VAERS REVEALS MORE PROBLEMS FOR PILOTS, AIRLINES AND THE TRAVELING PUBLIC
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190 views • July 05, 2021
Airlines in Spain and Russia have begun advising passengers not to fly if they've been double vaxxed after airline pilots around the World have died from blood clots after receiving the vaccines. This presentation looks into the various VAERS reports documenting such cases. These fake vaccines are attacking the brain and the nervous system.
Source: MrHellvis69
Source: MrHellvis69
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