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Bill Gates odd Rocking-- due to vaccines ?
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94 views • May 26, 2020
Clip of Bill Gates odd rocking behaviour with explanatory panel.
He only wants to eliminate you pesky billions of people so he can stop worrying, and get a good nights sleep. Some have suggested sleeping tablets as a simpler alternative.
He only wants to eliminate you pesky billions of people so he can stop worrying, and get a good nights sleep. Some have suggested sleeping tablets as a simpler alternative.
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