How UFOs Are Made

Flying technology is ancient. There’s even references in the Old Testament about flying. The only people getting the truth about what really happening in this world are those in private schools that’s cost hundreds of thousands. You’re not going to know anything real if you believe what any government tells you. The rich own the government. There are no aliens. This world is controlled at the moment by a fallen angel named satan. The merchants of this world know him because they got their power, authority, and riches from him. Everything is set up to look like aliens from space, and you people have fallen for the biggest joke in history. If you can’t believe space isn’t real, we live under a dome called the firmament, and that earth is flat then you likely have fluoride and aluminum in your body which hinder reasoning and understanding. So check your bath and drinking water and toothpaste for fluoride, and your deodorant for aluminum. I’m not calling you stupid. All I’m saying is you got hustled.

One last note: If the law in your state find new ways to force money out of you then your governor is a freemason (satanic follower). It doesn’t stop there. Your major has to enforce their communist laws, and the judge, and the sheriff, and the police chief. Do you see who the take over works now? With the key positions taken you can be enslaved by our own laws. This is happening! Next thing you know farming is illegal, all you have must have a current license, and you’re paying insurance on everything you own. The state wants all you have. They want to own you! They want to control every aspect of your life! That’s what law has become!

