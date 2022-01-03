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In A Shocking Experiment-They Want To Arrest And Jail All Unvaccinated Adults!
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201 views • January 03, 2022
MIRRORED from Mark Dice
In a shocking experiment, random beachgoers in San Diego, California are asked if they’ll sign a petition supporting the arrest and detention of all unvaccinated adults until they agree to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TBRLUGMeBL4
In a shocking experiment, random beachgoers in San Diego, California are asked if they’ll sign a petition supporting the arrest and detention of all unvaccinated adults until they agree to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TBRLUGMeBL4
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