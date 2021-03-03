BREAKING, Eight people are injured in 'TERROR ATTACK' stabbings in southern Sweden.

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Eight people have been injured in a suspected terrorist stabbings in Sweden.
Police said a man in his 20s launched the attack just before 3pm on Wednesday in Vetlanda, a small town in the country's south.
The attacker was shot in the leg by officers and has been taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment under armed guard.
Some of the eight victims were said to be 'seriously' wounded and required an ambulance. Some local media reported that the attacker used an axe.
The assailant's motive remains unclear but police said they are treating it as a 'suspected terrorist crime.'
A total of five separate crime scenes were cordoned off around the town of around 13,000 residents.
The local train station was also closed at the request of the police and a large number of officers have been sent to carry out patrols.
Prime Minister Stefan Löfven condemned the attack as he sent his condolences to the victims and their families.
'Tonight I am thinking of those injured in Vetlanda and their relatives. I condemn this horrific violence. We are facing these heinous acts with the collective power of society,' the PM said in a written statement. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9322435/Eight-people-injured-terrorist-stabbing-Sweden-police-say.html