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Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 1045, May 15, 2022 - English, Full Text - 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles Shot Down, one over Snake Island
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.

💥High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit 2 command posts, 11 company strongpoints and 4 ammunition depots of AFU near Zaporozhye, Paraskovievka, Kostantinovka and Novomikhailovka of the Donetsk People's Republic.

✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 32 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.

▫️2 S-300 anti-aircraft missile launchers and 1 radar post near Shpilevka, Sumy Region, have been destroyed.

💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 6 command posts, 123 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, and 13 AFU artillery batteries at firing positions.

▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 150 nationalists and up to 26 armoured and motor vehicles.

💥Russian air defence mean overnight shot down 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Novotroitskoe, Vladimirovka, Petrovskoe, Luganskoe of the Donetsk People's Republic, Yepifanovka, Kudryashovka, Verkhnyaya Duvanka of the Lugansk People's Republic, Chkalovskoe, Velykie Prokhody, Vyshee Solenoe in Kharkov Region and over Snake Island.

▫️In addition, 1 Tochka-U tactical missile was intercepted near Stepnoe, Kherson Region, and 11 Smerch multiple-launch rockets were intercepted near Kamenka, Malaya Kamyshevakha, Brazhkovka, Kharkov Region, and Chernobayevka, Kherson Region.

📊In total, 165 Ukrainian aircraft and 125 helicopters, 879 unmanned aerial vehicles, 306 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,098 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 381 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,525 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,934 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.
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russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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