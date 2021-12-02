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Keep calm and fight for our Freedom
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70 views • December 02, 2021
A clear vision on the current world situation in which we experience a spiritual war that will decide whether we and future generations will live in Freedom or in bondage. A call to rise up!
Dutch : Een duidelijke visie op de huidige wereldsituatie waarin we een spirituele oorlog ervaren die zal beslissen of wij en toekomstige generaties in vrijheid of in slavernij zullen leven. Een oproep om op te staan!
Dutch : Een duidelijke visie op de huidige wereldsituatie waarin we een spirituele oorlog ervaren die zal beslissen of wij en toekomstige generaties in vrijheid of in slavernij zullen leven. Een oproep om op te staan!
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