Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What You Need To Know About THE ALIENS OF PERU PART II
channel image
WOODWARDTV
30 Subscribers
73 views
Published Yesterday

We’ve been through this before, with the alien autopsy, there have been several individuals who have claimed to have had possession of alien bodies, with photos, we’ve seen the uncovering of mummified alien looking corpses, the atacama humanoid. And here comes Mr. Maussan with two alien corpses presenting them to congress like a college class project.

WOODWARD ENTERTAINMENT: https://www.woodwardentertainment.com

WOODWARDTV ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-2354504

INSTAGRAM: @jaewoodward

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093586728237

BRIGHTEON.COM: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jwoodward2023

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@WOODWARDTV:e

SUBSCRIBE LIKE And SHARE

Keywords
aliensufosperuancient aliensjaime maussanextraterrestrial lifealien encountersancient mysterieswtvwoodwardtvperuvian ufo sightingssouth american ufosufo huntersmysterious phenomenaufo investigationsperu ufo conferenceunexplained eventsufo expertsufo documentaries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket