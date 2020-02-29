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A Flat Earth Dinner Discussion with Eric Dubay
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151 views • February 29, 2020
The Oddest Vegan Couple sits down for a friendly dinner with flat Earth researcher and author Eric Dubay.
To see more from The Oddest Vegan Couple:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwryU5_2preOhvLl5a28ApQ
For more information about our flat, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
To see more from The Oddest Vegan Couple:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwryU5_2preOhvLl5a28ApQ
For more information about our flat, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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