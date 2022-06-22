True the Vote & Protect American: National Election Integrity Voter Hotline

True the Vote has partnered with Protect America founded by Sheriff Mark Lamb now to bring citizens and sheriff's together in an effort to bring accountability together.

Gregg is saying that by the end of July they will have around 2500 sheriffs on board.

"We’ve set up a National Election Integrity Voter Hotline to help citizens in getting information and reporting problems. The hotline will be connected to sheriffs’ offices for quick evaluation of incoming information. It will go live on August 1, 2022."





Citizens, independent journalists, anons and sheriff's partnering together to fight back.





Sign up here:

https://protectamerica.vote/





YouTube channel:

https://youtu.be/aZpwp_GVwjo