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Pompeo: I'm staying in the fight; future VP run? | CPAC EXCLUSIVE
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170 views • February 28, 2021
CPAC: Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to Newsmax TV's John Bachman and Mark Halperin about what he's seeing from the Biden administration, his thoughts on the future of the GOP and what he's doing within the party, his own political future and more. - via The Count, Saturdays at 8PM ET on Newsmax TV
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