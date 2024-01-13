Create New Account
Animalistic Netanyahu Iran Lauds Brave South Africa- Germany Set To Intervene In ICJ Case
Published 20 hours ago

Iran heaped praises on South Africa over its move against Israel at the UN’s top court. Iranian Foreign Minister described the South African government’s decisions as “courageous”. Meanwhile, Germany has said it would “intervene” in the ICJ case as a third party on Israel’s behalf.

