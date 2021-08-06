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Retired Air Force Captain On Extortion 17: Someone Was Pushing This Mission - Didn't Feel Right
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33 views • August 06, 2021
August 6, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the downing of Extortion 17 and the loss of the lives of 30 Americans, including 17 Navy SEALS. Recounting her story as the Fire Control Officer of an AC130H gunship flying on mission that night is retired Captain Joni Marquez. Joni and her team tried to warn that things were not safe, but believed someone wanted that mission to be pushed out and that it all felt wrong. She joins me in this episode to talk about her military service and how that fateful night changed her life forever.
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