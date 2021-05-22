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Mayor Lightfoot's New Anti-White Policy
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130 views • May 22, 2021
Nick Fuentes discusses Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's new anti-white press policy.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60a7ee5218295441e0eb51cc
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60a7ee5218295441e0eb51cc
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