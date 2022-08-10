X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - [CB] System Began With Blackouts, Energy Crisis, It Is Now Ending The Same Way

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2846a - August 9, 2022

[CB] System Began With Blackouts, Energy Crisis, It Is Now Ending The Same Way

The [CB] are exposed, the inflation is going to overwhelm the system, the energy crisis is going to make the people rise up. When the [CB] took us off the gold standard, around the world there were blackouts and energy crisis. We are now moving away from their system and we are seeing the same thing.



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