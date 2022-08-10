X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - [CB] System Began With Blackouts, Energy Crisis, It Is Now Ending The Same Way

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X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2846a - August 9, 2022
[CB] System Began With Blackouts, Energy Crisis, It Is Now Ending The Same Way
The [CB] are exposed, the inflation is going to overwhelm the system, the energy crisis is going to make the people rise up. When the [CB] took us off the gold standard, around the world there were blackouts and energy crisis. We are now moving away from their system and we are seeing the same thing.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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