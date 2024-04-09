Create New Account
Camera Footage Seized from an Eliminated RDK Militant*
Footage from a camera seized from a eliminated RDK militant*

After establishing a presence in the region, the hostile landing team had a short lifespan. Occupying a defensive position in a house, the group established their final stronghold, from which they never emerged again.

*organization prohibited in Russia

