The Big Rip-Off: Congress Packs Military Spending Bill To Insane Level!
Published 15 hours ago |
The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published December 8, 2022

On a bipartisan basis the US Congress shoveled tens of billions of dollars into the already severely bloated 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The goal is to further provoke Russia and China to war, while further enriching the military-industrial complex. We'll have the good, bad, and the ugly in today's Liberty Report.


bidenforeign policyrepublicanprofitnational defensenational defense authorization actthe ron paul liberty reportthe big rip-offcongress packsmilitary spending billinsane level

