BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ivermectin for Cancer? - Dr. Judy Morgan
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
713 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
100 views • 24 hours ago

Worldwide Supplier For USP Grade Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole And More: http://www.sacredpurity.com


Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Uk5Ijqn_6k

Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@DrJudyMorgan


Ivermectin for Cancer? - Dr. Judy Morgan's


Ivermectin shows powerful potential as an anti-cancer agent by inhibiting tumor cell proliferation, metastasis, and angiogenesis while promoting programmed cell death through apoptosis, autophagy, and pyroptosis. Studies also highlight its ability to target cancer stem cells and reverse multi-drug resistance, making chemotherapy more effective when combined with other drugs. Despite evidence dating back to 1996, it's not in standard protocols—likely due to its low cost and off-patent status since 1978.


In this video Dr. Judy Morgans's talks about the groundbreaking research on ivermectin, a Nobel Prize-winning antiparasitic discovered in the 1970s, now revealing strong anti-tumor effects across multiple cancers. A 2021 Pharmacological Research study details how it regulates signaling pathways like PAK1 kinase to halt cancer growth, with optimal results in combination therapies. Preclinical data from PubMed reviews (2019-2021) confirm activity against cancer stem cells and reversal of drug resistance, echoing fenbendazole's buzz in animal cancer protocols.

Keywords
ivermectin cancer treatmentivermectin cancer cureivermectin cancer researchivermectin anti cancer medicationivermectin cancer studiesivermectin for cancer dr judy morgansivermectin for canerdr judy morgan cancerivermectin cancer alternative cancer treatmentivermectin cancer medication
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The 10-minute shield: High intensity interval training reprograms your blood to fight cancer

The 10-minute shield: High intensity interval training reprograms your blood to fight cancer

Lance D Johnson
How smart are you? The answer may lie in your gut microbiome

How smart are you? The answer may lie in your gut microbiome

Willow Tohi
The Silent Saboteur: Unmasking the hidden war on natural cancer cures

The Silent Saboteur: Unmasking the hidden war on natural cancer cures

Belle Carter
Cannabis-linked vomiting syndrome skyrockets among young adults, study warns

Cannabis-linked vomiting syndrome skyrockets among young adults, study warns

Patrick Lewis
UK implements junk food ad ban while food industry finds ways around new rules

UK implements junk food ad ban while food industry finds ways around new rules

Cassie B.
&#8220;Absolute Healing&#8221; on BrightU: How the spike protein was designed to infiltrate your DNA

“Absolute Healing” on BrightU: How the spike protein was designed to infiltrate your DNA

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy