Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Uk5Ijqn_6k
Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@DrJudyMorgan
Ivermectin for Cancer? - Dr. Judy Morgan's
Ivermectin shows powerful potential as an anti-cancer agent by inhibiting tumor cell proliferation, metastasis, and angiogenesis while promoting programmed cell death through apoptosis, autophagy, and pyroptosis. Studies also highlight its ability to target cancer stem cells and reverse multi-drug resistance, making chemotherapy more effective when combined with other drugs. Despite evidence dating back to 1996, it's not in standard protocols—likely due to its low cost and off-patent status since 1978.
In this video Dr. Judy Morgans's talks about the groundbreaking research on ivermectin, a Nobel Prize-winning antiparasitic discovered in the 1970s, now revealing strong anti-tumor effects across multiple cancers. A 2021 Pharmacological Research study details how it regulates signaling pathways like PAK1 kinase to halt cancer growth, with optimal results in combination therapies. Preclinical data from PubMed reviews (2019-2021) confirm activity against cancer stem cells and reversal of drug resistance, echoing fenbendazole's buzz in animal cancer protocols.