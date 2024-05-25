Create New Account
Anti-Boycott Bill Failed to Pass in Britain
Anti-Boycott Bill Failed to Pass in Britain


We are delighted to announce the government’s toxic anti-boycott bill has been defeated. The govt tried to shut down campaigns against Israel’s violations of Palestinian rights. It failed. Our right to boycott campaign has won! 2024/05/25


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.


FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f


FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)


