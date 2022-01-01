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Vax Induced Mass Death: Funeral Director Predicts Covid Camps and Jab Genocide
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21756 views • January 01, 2022
Nearly two years into this “pandemic,” there’s one question that remains crucial and is still unanswered: Was this pandemic really an “accident,” or was it planned by someone, somewhere, for some specific purpose. British funeral Director John O’Looney believes he knows the answer to that question. He believes he saw the planning for the pandemic well underway even before Covid-19 even emerged. He also has a fascinating theory about the real intent of the Covid-19 vaccines. Here’s what he said.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy