RUSSIA activated the World's Most Powerful 'Nuclear Triad' amid USA's Refusal to Negotiate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
By the way, the fact that the day before Russia launched the world's deadliest nuclear ballistic missiles 'Yars' and 'Sineva' with the participation of strategic Russian nuclear submarines and long-range bombers indicates that Russia was well aware that the United States was planning to put an end to dialogue and go for an open confrontation................................................................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING