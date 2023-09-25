Create New Account
Sabrina/Psinergy: Psinergy Tech PDF i/ii
HopeGirl Blog
Published 17 hours ago

Sabrina begins this video showing biofield practice/piloerection. She goes over the recent updates of the Psinergy PDF. Signs are included.

Psinergy PDF of September 2023:
https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/psinergypdf2023:7?r=46mhnCXKnMv4y4YBqCoAA4938MTHuEKW

Psinergy PDF of May 2023:
https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/compiledpdf-05-25-23:f?r=46mhnCXKnMv4y4YBqCoAA4938MTHuEKW

human biofieldhumanenergyharvesting

Keywords
september 2023biofield practicepiloerectionpsinergy pdf

