Sabrina/Psinergy: Psinergy Tech PDF i/ii

Sabrina begins this video showing biofield practice/piloerection. She goes over the recent updates of the Psinergy PDF. Signs are included.
Psinergy PDF of September 2023:
https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/psinergypdf2023:7?r=46mhnCXKnMv4y4YBqCoAA4938MTHuEKW
Psinergy PDF of May 2023:
https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/compiledpdf-05-25-23:f?r=46mhnCXKnMv4y4YBqCoAA4938MTHuEKW
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.